'Crowns' is coming to The Straz

CROWNS Thursday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, March 6, 2022 With a strong female-driven cast, this musical about fabulous hats is a springboard to an African American cultural journey. When Yolanda is transplanted from Brooklyn to South Carolina following a family tragedy, she meets a circle of women who share with her the importance and power of their crowns. The first in this year's series of Straz-produced shows, this not-to-be-missed musical is a celebration of song, dance and history – topped off with “hattitude.” Helping to bring this show to life in the Jaeb Theater is director Bob Devin Jones, a 40-year theater veteran and founder of Studio@620 in St. Petersburg. Jones has been a major part of the Bay area’s cultural community since moving to St. Petersburg in 1997.

