Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Crowns' is coming to The Straz

items.[0].videoTitle
Crowns at The Straz
Posted at 9:43 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 09:43:28-05

CROWNS Thursday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, March 6, 2022 With a strong female-driven cast, this musical about fabulous hats is a springboard to an African American cultural journey. When Yolanda is transplanted from Brooklyn to South Carolina following a family tragedy, she meets a circle of women who share with her the importance and power of their crowns. The first in this year's series of Straz-produced shows, this not-to-be-missed musical is a celebration of song, dance and history – topped off with “hattitude.” Helping to bring this show to life in the Jaeb Theater is director Bob Devin Jones, a 40-year theater veteran and founder of Studio@620 in St. Petersburg. Jones has been a major part of the Bay area’s cultural community since moving to St. Petersburg in 1997.

CROWNS Thursday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, March 6, 2022 Jaeb Theater at the Straz https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Theater/CROWNS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com