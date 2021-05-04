Crispy Shrimp Tacos recipe with Chef Jon Ashton

Crispy shrimp Tacos
Ingredients:
1 quart cold water (4 cups)
3 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 pound large shrimp, peeled, de-veined and tails removed
2 tomatoes, cored and chopped
1 small onion, chopped fine
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons water
Salt and pepper
5 tablespoons canola oil
1 garlic clove, sliced in half
12 6-inch corn or flour tortillas
8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese
2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce
2 diced avocados
fresh cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeño chili, thinly sliced (optional)
Hot sauce to taste
Directions:
Dissolve salt and sugar in 1 quart cold water in large container. Submerge shrimp in brine cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove shrimp from brine and pat dry with paper towels.
Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees F.
Combine tomatoes, onion, paprika, ketchup, lime juice, garlic, water, pinch salt, and hint of pepper in large bowl; set aside. Cut shrimp into ½-inch pieces.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the oil is shimmering. Add tomato mixture and cook until liquid is slightly thickened, and tomatoes begin to soften and break down, 7 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, stir in shrimp, and cook until shrimp are just opaque, about 2 minutes.
Rub the garlic clove over the bottom of two baking sheets and brush with 2 tablespoons oil (1 tablespoon per sheet). Season oiled baking sheet with a little salt and pepper. Arrange tortillas in single layer on prepared sheets. Brush tops of tortillas with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Divide cheese evenly among tortillas, then top with shrimp mixture. Bake, one sheet at a time, until cheese melts and edges of tortillas just begins to brown and crisp, about 7 to 12 minutes.
Garnish with lettuce, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, and hot sauce, then fold tacos in half. Transfer tacos to platter.
Serve with lime wedges separately.
Serves 6
Find this recipe and many more on Chef Jon Ashton's website