Crispy Shrimp Tacos recipe with Chef Jon Ashton

Crispy shrimp Tacos

Ingredients:

1 quart cold water (4 cups)

3 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 pound large shrimp, peeled, de-veined and tails removed

2 tomatoes, cored and chopped

1 small onion, chopped fine

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons water

Salt and pepper

5 tablespoons canola oil

1 garlic clove, sliced in half

12 6-inch corn or flour tortillas

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

2 diced avocados

fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño chili, thinly sliced (optional)

Hot sauce to taste

Directions:

Dissolve salt and sugar in 1 quart cold water in large container. Submerge shrimp in brine cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Remove shrimp from brine and pat dry with paper towels.

Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees F.

Combine tomatoes, onion, paprika, ketchup, lime juice, garlic, water, pinch salt, and hint of pepper in large bowl; set aside. Cut shrimp into ½-inch pieces.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the oil is shimmering. Add tomato mixture and cook until liquid is slightly thickened, and tomatoes begin to soften and break down, 7 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, stir in shrimp, and cook until shrimp are just opaque, about 2 minutes.

Rub the garlic clove over the bottom of two baking sheets and brush with 2 tablespoons oil (1 tablespoon per sheet). Season oiled baking sheet with a little salt and pepper. Arrange tortillas in single layer on prepared sheets. Brush tops of tortillas with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Divide cheese evenly among tortillas, then top with shrimp mixture. Bake, one sheet at a time, until cheese melts and edges of tortillas just begins to brown and crisp, about 7 to 12 minutes.

Garnish with lettuce, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, and hot sauce, then fold tacos in half. Transfer tacos to platter.

Serve with lime wedges separately.

Serves 6

Find this recipe and many more on Chef Jon Ashton's website