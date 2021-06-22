Chef Jon Ashton is back and cooking up some delicious seafood for us! Check out his Crispy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili May recipe below. For more great recipes visit Chef Jon Ashton's website.

Crispy Coconut Shrimp with Sweet Chili Mayo

Marinade:

1/2 cup (120 ml) Asian Duck Sauce

1 cup (240 ml) water

1 tablespoon (15 ml) salt

1½ pounds (680 grams) extra-large shrimp

1⅓ cups (160 grams) all-purpose flour, divided

2 cups (214 grams) sweetened shredded coconut

1 cup (80 grams) panko bread crumbs

Salt and pepper

1½ teaspoons (7 ml) baking powder

¼ teaspoon (1 ml) five spice powder

¾ cup (180 ml) light lager beer

1 large egg

3 quarts (2.8 liters) peanut or vegetable oil

Directions:

Butterfly the shrimp. Insert a knife about three-quarters of the way into shrimp near the head, and cut nearly all the way down the center of the shrimp's back to the tail. Remove the vein with the tip of your knife. Using your hands, open the flesh of the shrimp until it lies flat.

Whisk together the duck sauce, water and salt in a large bowl and add the butterflied shrimp. Place in fridge and let marinate for 30 minutes.

Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 200 F degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Set a wire rack on the second rimmed baking sheet, and line with a triple layer of paper towels.

Spread ⅔ cup (80 grams) flour in shallow dish. Combine the sweetened shredded coconut, panko, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in a second shallow dish. Whisk the baking powder, five spice powder, and remaining ⅔ cup (80 grams) flour together in a medium bowl. Whisk in the beer and egg until fully incorporated and smooth.

Remove shrimp from the marinade and pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Working with 1 shrimp at a time, dredge in flour, dip into batter, letting excess drip back into bowl, and coat with coconut-panko mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Arrange the breaded shrimp on parchment-lined sheet pan. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

Add enough oil to a Dutch oven until it measures about 2 inches deep and heat to 350 F degrees. Add one-third of the shrimp, 1 at a time, to the hot oil. Fry, stirring gently, until shrimp are golden brown, 1½ to 2 minutes. Adjust the burner, if necessary, to maintain oil temperature between 325 and 350 F degrees.

Using a wire skimmer or slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to prepared wire rack with paper towels, and place first batch in the oven to keep warm. Allow the oil to return to 350 F degrees and repeat with remaining shrimp in 2 batches.

Serve with Sweet Chili Mayo

Sweet Chili Mayo!

Ingredients :

1 cup (240 ml) mayonnaise

1/4 cup (60 ml) Thai Sweet Red Chili Sauce

1 garlic clove, finely grated (microplane)

1 teaspoon (5 ml) lemon zest