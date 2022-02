The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year. Friday, February 11th (2/11) is "211 Day." 211 is an easy to remember number that anyone in the community can call to reach information and referral regarding health, human, and social service organizations.

Call 211 to connect to emotional support and information about community resources -Visit CrisisCenter.com to learn more about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.