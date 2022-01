The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is celebrating their 50th Anniversary! As part of the celebration, they will be focusing on a specific topic each month related to behavioral health, crisis intervention, and trauma care. For the month of January, they're encouraging everyone to start the year in a positive way by making mental health a priority.

Anyone who is facing a challenge in their life can connect, confidentially to support 24/7 by calling 211.

Call 211 or visit CrisisCenter.com.