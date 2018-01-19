Creative Loafing's HighBall Craft Cocktail Competition

Who makes the best cocktail in Tampa Bay? YOU decide at Creative Loafing's 2nd annual cocktail competition, HighBall 2018! That's right, your favorite craft cocktail competition is officially back! Featuring notable spirits, bartenders, and more, HighBall will showcase craft cocktails created by Tampa Bay's top mixologists with either whisky, vodka, gin, or rum as they compete to win the title of ‘Tampa Bay’s Best Cocktail’ at HighBall.

Sample your way around unlimited craft cocktails as you sip your way to finding the

best cocktails made with St. Petersburg Distillery's Old St. Pete Tropical Gin, Copper

Bottom Craft Distillery Silver Rum, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Kozuba & Sons Mr.

Rye Whisky.

This event sold out last year!

HighBall Craft Cocktail Competition

January 25th, 2018 | Nova 535 | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

535 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N. in St. Pete

Tickets & more info: cltampa.com/highball