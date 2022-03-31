Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Creative Loafing Taco Week

Creative Loafing Taco Week
Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 09:30:51-04

Live every day like it's Taco Tuesday during Taco Week with 10 days of exclusive dine-in and takeout taco and drink specials on Corona beer, Hornitos and Tres Generaciones tequila, and Zing Zang cocktails at some of your favorite Tampa Bay area restaurants! To take advantage of these exclusive deals, just ask for the Taco Week special from March 31st through April 10th. A portion of proceeds benefits WUSF Public Media.

Special details, a map, and more will be available online at tampabaytacoweek.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com