Creative Clay Provides a Safe & Inclusive Place for People with Disabilities to Create Art

April is National Volunteer Month and we're highlighting Creative Clay in St. Pete. They provide a safe and inclusive space for people with disabilities to create, market, and sell their art.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 05, 2023
April is National Volunteer Month and we're highlighting Creative Clay in St. Pete. Their mission is to make the arts accessible to all! They're helping people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences in the arts.

Creative Clay's biggest fundraiser is coming up later this month. Spring for the Arts is Friday, April 21 at NOVA 535 in St. Pete.

This event includes music, food, a silent auction, performances, and an opportunity to win trips to Ireland, Hawaii, and Mexico. It'll also be the debut of the children's book, "When the Tuba Shows Up, It's a Party." It was written by local playwright Sheila Cowley and illustrated by Creative Clay Member Artists.

To learn more about Creative Clay, explore their volunteer opportunities, or purchase tickets for Spring for the Arts, visit CreativeClay.org.

