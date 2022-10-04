Create Your Own Ceramic Masterpiece at You Do the Dishes

We're keepin' it local with You Do the Dishes, a place where you can create your own ceramic masterpiece!

They offer hundreds of unique ceramic items to choose from, ready to be painted. Everyone can do it, no matter your age or skill level. And, once completed, your pottery is 100% food-safe.

You Do the Dishes also has a full coffee and tea bar in their shop so you can sip your favorite drink while painting your masterpiece. They even serve all of their drinks in hand-painted mugs.

You Do the Dishes is located near USF. For more information, head to YouDoTheDishes.com.