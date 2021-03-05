Create a Smart Kitchen

The kitchen is the center and hub of our home. It’s where our family gathers, cooks and visits. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart ideas to make your kitchen both efficient and effective!

Find ‘smart’ ways to use your microwave

Sharp

24" Built-In Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS)

· Expanding upon its innovative portfolio of smart Wi-Fi enabled kitchen appliances, Sharp introduced its first-ever built-in Smart Convection Microwave Drawer™ Oven, combining sensor microwave cooking with dual convection fans for turntable-free baking, roasting, grilling, and air frying to provide a revolutionary and modern cooking experience.

· Use the Sharp Kitchen App to enable the smart features and keep up-to-date with recipes, ideas, and tips with live access to Sharp's Simply Better Living community.

· Enable voice commands with the Alexa skill and a compatible Echo device.

Zwilling

Zwilling Fresh & Save 7 Piece Starter Set - $99.99

· Fresh & Save keeps food fresh up to 5 times longer than non-vacuum food storage methods —saving you time, money and helps you eat healthier

· The containers and reusable bags are both freezer safe, microwave safe (without vacuum seal), and dishwasher safe while the containers are even oven-proof (without the lid), which makes them versatile and perfect for meal prep, busy parents, and cost-conscious shoppers.

LEVO

LEVO II - $250

· Use LEVO to infuse any oil, butter or honey at the touch of a button. You can use fresh or dried whole plants, such as herbs, whole spices, dried fruits, nuts, peppers, mushrooms, and more.

· Your plant(s): You can use fresh or dried whole plants, such as herbs, whole spices, flower, dried fruits, nuts, peppers, mushrooms, and more.

