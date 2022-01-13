Watch
Craig Shoemaker Comedy for the Soul

Comedian Craig Shoemaker Coming to Tampa
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:58:38-05

Craig Shoemaker will be performing at Side Splitters in Tampa this weekend.

Craig is an American stand-up comedian, actor, author, writer, and producer, with a career in show business spanning over three decades. He was named Comedian of the Year at The American Comedy Awards on ABC and garnered two NATAS Emmy awards.

Craig Shoemaker's Show Dates

Friday, January 14th 2022
Shows 7:30pm & 10pm // Doors 30 min prior to show

Saturday , January 15th 2022
Shows 7pm & 9:30pm // Doors 30 min prior to show

Sunday, January 16th 2022
Show 6pm // Doors at 5:30pm

Get your tickets here.

