Covid Testing the Right Way and How to Avoid Scams

Not all Covid tests or testing centers are created equally. There are still many unanswered questions we have on the best ways to stay safe and healthy. With so much uncertainty it is time to turn to an expert for insights and information on how to do Covid testing the right way and avoid scams. Let’s turn to the President of College of American Pathologists for answers. Dr. Emily Volk is joining us now.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: NEWSROOM.CAP.ORG

This segment is paid for by the College of American Pathologists

