Covid Ribbon Memorial at Creative Pinellas

The COVID Ribbon Memorial Exhibit opens at Creative Pinellas June 24th with an opening event at 6pm. The public is invited as we do a special remembrance of those who have lost their lives. The memorial is a sculptural art installation comprised of a long line of colorful ribbons with each ribbon representing one person who has died in Florida due to COVID19. The exhibit will be open daily from June 25 - Sept. 19, 7am to 5pm - The Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Rd., Largo, FL.

More information on the exhibit can be found at Covidribbonmemorial.com.

Photos shared on social media can tag #covidribbonmemorial