Country Star Thomas Rhett helping your kids #Getoutside

Between online school, gaming and TV, our kids are spending hours (maybe days) cooped up inside staring at a screen. We all know some of the benefits of fresh air and time outdoors, but studies show that actually spending time outside builds confidence in kids, promotes happiness and creativity, teaches responsibility and even reduces stress and fatigue.

Multi-PLATINUM country star, dad – and avid outdoorsman – Thomas Rhett is on a mission to help kids discover all of the fun and adventure that awaits them outside! We sit down with him and find out all the details about his new project called "The Outsideologist Project," from the makers of Claritin, that aims to get 1.2 million kids to spend an extra hour outside each week.

