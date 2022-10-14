Watch Now
Corky's Corn Maze

We talk about a great place to get into the holiday spirit.
Beginning this Fall, visitors of all ages will enjoy navigating their way through Corky’s Corn Maze. Children will receive an interactive map directing them to find Corky the Rooster along with his fun pals scattered throughout the maze. Prizes will be granted when all of Corky’s pals are found. In addition to the maze, kids can enjoy hayrides, a petting zoo, several bounce houses and fun games in the kid zone. A pumpkin patch will provide perfect photo-ops and pumpkins for purchase as well.

10am-6pm every Saturday and Sunday
$15 for Adults and $10 for Kids Kids 3 and under free
www.corkysmaze.com

