Cooking at Harvest Hope Park

University Area CDC offers free cooking classes for youth and adults at its Harvest Hope Center. Cooking With 5 Senses – Chef Dhalia inspires and motivates youngsters to eat and cook well, utilizing all five senses. Let’s Get Cooking – Adults learn food prep that showcase the versatility of every ingredient, vegetables picked from Harvest Hope Community Garden. Participants learn to incorporate produce into their meals in a way that not only satisfies their tastebuds, but gives them energy. We talk with Sarah Combs, the Executive Director to learn more.
