Controlling Alcohol consumption during the Pandemic

Posted at 11:11 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:11:33-04

Alcohol consumption during the pandemic is up 14 percent. Although the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has brought a sense of hope, feelings of boredom, loneliness, fear, and anxiety aren’t truly gone. Dr. Jamie Huysman, psychologist, author, and chief compassion officer for WellMed offers tips to relieve stress without alcohol including exercise; meditation; stay connected via phone or computer; and tap into your creativity.

Need help, call 866- 342-6892, or visit WellMedHealthcare.com.

Sponsored by: WellMed

