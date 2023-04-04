Community Development Week Highlights Programs & Services Helping Homeless

Next week, April 10-15, has been designated as National Community Development Week. It's highlighting programs and services, especially helping families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Pasco County is partnering with Catholic Charities to help families and women experiencing homelessness stabilize and prepare for permanent housing.

The Board of County Commissioners approved $1.2 Million in Community Development Block Grant funds to renovate a Family Services Shelter, offering temporary housing. The Family Services Center served 34 families experiencing homelessness in the first year with 62% moving to permanent housing opportunities of their choice.

For more information, visit MyPascoFL.net and ccodosp.org.