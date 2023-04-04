Watch Now
Community Development Week Highlights Programs & Services Helping Homeless

The week of April 10-15 has been designated as National Community Development Week to celebrate the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program. The CDBG and HOME Programs provide annual funding for communities like Pasco to help those struggling with affordable housing, public services and public facilities.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Apr 04, 2023
Pasco County is partnering with Catholic Charities to help families and women experiencing homelessness stabilize and prepare for permanent housing.

The Board of County Commissioners approved $1.2 Million in Community Development Block Grant funds to renovate a Family Services Shelter, offering temporary housing. The Family Services Center served 34 families experiencing homelessness in the first year with 62% moving to permanent housing opportunities of their choice.

For more information, visit MyPascoFL.net and ccodosp.org.

