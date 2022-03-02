Comedian Steve Solomon returns to the Van Wezel

Steve Solomon is coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. His award-winning show is called “My Mother’s Italian, my Father’s Jewish and I’m in Therapy”. It’s one of the longest-running one-man shows in Broadway history. The show is approaching 10,000 performances since it opened in 2003. He is an incredible impersonator, weaving crazy characters and different dialects into his stories.

To get tickets, visit vanwezel.org or call or visit our box office, (941) 263-6799