Comedian Craig Robinson stars in new series

Comedian Craig Robinson stars in a new comedy series, "Killing It" on Peacock.

The project reunites Craig Robinson with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke Del Tredici. Peacock’s original comedy, Killing It, stars Craig Robinson as an underdog pursuing the American Dream, facing relatable - yet absurd - obstacles in order to make it big. This hilarious new series highlights the insanity of today’s get-rich-or-die-trying culture.

Beginning as a stand-up comedian, Craig Robinson first made his mark on the comedy circuit at the 1998 Montreal “Just For Laughs” Festival. Now headlining venues and festivals across the country, he does both solo acts, as well as full-band sets with his band, “The Nasty Delicious.” Robinson is known for his television roles in The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mr. Robot and The Cleveland Show.