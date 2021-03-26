Comedian Bassem Youseff releases first children's book

Comedian Bassem Youseff has just come out with his first children’s book based on his daughter, Nadia.

Bassem has led an unbelievable crazy life…he was a heart surgeon, then created the most popular political satire show in the Middle East, Al Bernameg, where he was dubbed The Jon Stewart of the Middle East. But, he seemed to have ticked off the wrong kind of people. He was arrested, interrogated and eventually had to escape a dictatorship in his home country, Egypt, to find refuge in America.

The Magical Reality of Nadia (Scholastic - February 2021) is described as a humorous and heartfelt story about prejudice, friendship, empathy, and courage. Written by Youssef and Catherine R. Daly with illustrations by Douglas Holgate (The Last Kids on Earth), the book is inspired by Bassem’s own experiences and his hopes and dreams for his children. And it was just announced that Powerhouse Animation Studios will be adapting The Magical Reality of Nadia as a television series before the book was even released.