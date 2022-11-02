Comedian Alonzo Bodden Coming to Tampa This Week

Comedian Alonzo Bodden is stopping in Tampa! He'll be on stage at the Side Splitters Comedy Club from Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6.

For tickets, click here or call (813) 960-1197.

A regular panel member on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me," Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for more than 20 years.

In August 2019, Alonzo starred in his fourth stand-up special, "Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight," which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In the special, he touches upon a range of topics from slavery, cell phones, and the #MeToo movement, to millennials, Kanye West, and Taco Bell.