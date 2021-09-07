Columbia Restaurant's 2021 Community Harvest

The 2021 Community Harvest involves each of the Columbia locations, including Ybor City in the historic district of Tampa, St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, St. Augustine, Sand Key on Clearwater Beach, Central Florida’s Town of Celebration, the Columbia Cafe on the Riverwalk in Downtown Tampa at the Tampa Bay History Center and the Columbia Restaurant Cafe at Tampa International Airport.

Through its month-long Community Harvest program, the Columbia donates 5 percent of all diners’ checks to charities selected by the guests. We talk with Andrea Gonzmart to learn more.

Over the last 23 years, Community Harvest has donated more than $3 million to non-profit organizations throughout Florida.

Learn more by visiting: https://www.columbiarestaurant.com/