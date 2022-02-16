Colton Herta at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

We talk with Colton Herta who was last year's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg winner as he gears up for this year's Grand Prix!

Colton is the first INDYCAR SERIES driver born in the 2000’s and is a six-time INDYCAR race winner. Colton became the youngest race winner in INDYCAR SERIES history when he won at Circuit of The Americas in 2019 at 18 years, 359 days old and became youngest pole winner in INDYCAR SERIES history at 19 years 83 days when he scored his first pole at Road America in 2019. Colton is the son of former INDYCAR SERIES driver Bryan Herta, who won four races in his driving career and two Indianapolis 500s as a team owner. Bryan Herta currently is race strategist for his son's INDYCAR SERIES team and a co-owner ofn the Andretti Herta Haupert with Marco and Curb-Agajanian entry. Other stats include:

Won the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona with BMW Team RLL in GT Le Mans class.

Competed for Andretti Steinbrenner Racing in Indy Lights in 2017-18, winning six races

Get all the information you need about this year's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg here.

Presented by RP Funding.

