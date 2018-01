Cold Weather Cocktails

Hot Toddy

1.5oz Whiskey or Rum

4oz Hot Water

3 Clove

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 Orange Peel

Build in a glass with a handle.

A bit of honey and/or a slice of fresh ginger can be added.

Spiced Hot Chocolate

4oz Tequila, reposado or anejo

4oz Unsweetened Almond Milk or Whole Milk

4oz Chocolate, 60%+

pinch cayenne powder, to taste

Slowly heat tequila, almond milk and chocolate together in a sauce pan, stirring often. Add chili powder to taste. Server in an espresso cup with fresh grated orange zest on top. Serves 2.

