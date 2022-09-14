'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' Coming to the Straz Center Next Week

Parents looking for an exciting activity for their families won't want to miss "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey."

It's a Broadway-style musical, where JJ is on a journey to write his own song. He learns by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and have wonderful adventures and make his dreams come true.

The show encourages parents and kids alike to get out of their seats to sing and dance along.

It's making a stop in Tampa on Wednesday, September 21 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $34.75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to StrazCenter.org.