Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Welcomes New Dolphin

items.[0].videoTitle
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 09:29:11-05

Clearwater Marine Aquarium invites you to welcome the newest resident dolphin, Apollo, and to check out all the fun kids' activities as well as those for the adults! Join us in the Kids' Zone to meet rescued reptiles and learn about their habitats. Chef has whipped up specialty dishes for you to enjoy after burning off energy in the Kids' Undersea DJ Dance Party. Adults can unwind with 2 complimentary beer/wine beverages aboard the Sunset Sea of Lights boat tour on Clearwater Bay while the kiddos can enjoy soft drinks. There is something for the whole family at Clearwater Marine Aquarium!

There is fun for the whole family at Clearwater Marine Aquarium! This Dec. 26 - Jan. 2 enjoy meeting rescued reptiles in the Kids' Zone, go crazy in the Undersea DJ Dance Party, or unwind with a Sunset Sea of Lights boat tour on Clearwater Bay. Don't forget to welcome the newest resident dolphin, Apollo!

Learn more; https://www.cmaquarium.org/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com