Clearwater Marine Aquarium Welcomes New Dolphin

Clearwater Marine Aquarium invites you to welcome the newest resident dolphin, Apollo, and to check out all the fun kids' activities as well as those for the adults! Join us in the Kids' Zone to meet rescued reptiles and learn about their habitats. Chef has whipped up specialty dishes for you to enjoy after burning off energy in the Kids' Undersea DJ Dance Party. Adults can unwind with 2 complimentary beer/wine beverages aboard the Sunset Sea of Lights boat tour on Clearwater Bay while the kiddos can enjoy soft drinks. There is something for the whole family at Clearwater Marine Aquarium!

Learn more; https://www.cmaquarium.org/

