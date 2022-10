The Clearwater Jazz Holiday Music Festival is back this weekend!

The three-day music festival kicks off at BayCare Ballpark on Friday, October 14 and runs through the 16th.

The event supports the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, which delivers year-round innovative programs, exciting performance opportunities, special funding, and creative learning experiences.

Tickets start at $25. You can find a full list of bands at ClearwaterJazz.com.