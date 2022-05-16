Clearing the Air about “Dog Breath”

Chances are your dog has oral disease. As a matter of fact, by the age of three 80% of dogs and 70% of cats show signs of oral disease. And bad breath is an indicator; it’s more serious than you think. . The AVMA says poor oral health is the most frequently diagnosed problem for pets. Unhealthy gums, yellow teeth and bad breath can be a sign of serious disease in our pets, which may harm their kidneys, livers and hearts.

Dr. de Jong, President-elect of the World Veterinary Association and Past President of the AVMA, says, “Oral health issues that lead to bad breath in pets range from tooth decay and gum disease to oral infections. Bacteria and food naturally build up in a dog’s mouth over time.”

Dr. de Jong talks about this problem and ways you can help.