Cleaning with BIOfoam

Biofoam Masks
Posted at 9:19 AM, Apr 05, 2021
US BioSolutions™ (USBS), the creators of BioFoam™ is a technology company whose mission is to develop, manufacture, and market innovative, sustainable solutions that preserve our natural resources and provide the highest level of protection from harmful pathogens.

Scott Smith, Biofoam Founder, is a named inventor on six issued patents and fourteen patent-pending applications relating to specialty polyolefin foams used for both water testing and remediation of waterways contaminated from industrial oil and chemical spills.

Learn more on the Biofoam Website: www.gobiofoam.com

