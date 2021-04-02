Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Clean up your diet for Spring with Nutrition by Mia

Spring Snack and Meal Ideas
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 09:15:17-04

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares simple ways to spring clean your diet including beverages, snacks, and meal ideas. Spring clean your beverages by focusing on nutrient-dense options like 100% orange juice and plant-based milk. Spring clean your snacks by building them around protein, fiber and healthy dips. Spring clean your breakfast by focusing on sprouted whole grains. Spring clean your lunches and dinners by building them around nutritious carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

For more nutrition tips, meal ideas and healthy recipes, visit www.nutritionbymia.com and follow her on Instagram!

Sponsored by nutrition by mia.

