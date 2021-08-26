Watch
Claire's Gourmet Snoballs

Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 09:34:16-04

What is a Snoball~ Traditionally it is finely shaved ice (like snow) in a cup. It’s covered in an array of flavorful syrup and either topped off with marshmallow or whipped cream. Claire's Gourmet Snowballs have expounded on this, recreating popular desserts by combining flavors and adding a delicious topping. All of Claire's Gourmet Snoballs products are vegan and everything used is biodegradable. The spoons are made of corn and biodegrade in three months. Paper cups are used as opposed to Styrofoam for the same reason. Their slogan is “helping save the planet one snowball at a time.“

We talk to the mother-daughter duo Julie Fowler -Owner and Jordyn Foster co-owner to learn more.

Visit Claire's Snowballs at:
6411 E. County Line Rd. Tampa FL 33605

