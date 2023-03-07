'Civil Rights in the Sunshine State' Exhibit Now on Display at St. Pete Museum of History

The new "Civil Rights in the Sunshine State" exhibit, featuring more than 100 photographs, storyboards and artifacts, is now on display at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

Overlooked by the events in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, Florida played a major role in the nation’s Civil Rights movement. Sit-ins, wade-ins, Freedom Rides, marches, as well as lawsuits that changed the St. Petersburg Police Department, Floridians experienced it all.

Enter the exhibit through the St. Petersburg African American Heritage Trail, and experience the events that took place in St. Petersburg. The bravery of the Courageous 12, actions of key figures such as Dr. Ralph and C. Bette Wimbish, Rev. Enoch Davis and Joseph Savage, as well as the protests on Spa Beach, Spa Pool and at lunch counters on Central Avenue.

Then, journey from early Jim Crow to the tragedy of Rosewood to Dr. Martin Luther King's arrest in St. Augustine, detailing the obstacles and struggles faced in Florida’s Civil Rights movement.

The exhibit is on display now through June 8. For more information, visit HistoryStPete.org.