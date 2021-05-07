Citrus County Animal Services awarded the Petco Love Lost Program

Citrus County Animal Services provides a safe, comfortable, and humane environment for animals in our care. We promote adoptions, responsible pet ownership, and community involvement while working towards reducing pet overpopulation in our community. We strive to reunite lost pets with their owners, determine the appropriate outcome for animals in our care, veterinary forensic evidence, and maintain evidence for cruelty cases.

Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.

Citrus County Animal services has been awarded the Petco Love Lifesaving investment for our pet retention program.

https://lost.petcolove.org/

