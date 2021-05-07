Watch
Citrus County Animal Services awarded the Petco Love Lost Program

Petco Love Lost Program in Hernando County
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 10:01:48-04

Citrus County Animal Services provides a safe, comfortable, and humane environment for animals in our care. We promote adoptions, responsible pet ownership, and community involvement while working towards reducing pet overpopulation in our community. We strive to reunite lost pets with their owners, determine the appropriate outcome for animals in our care, veterinary forensic evidence, and maintain evidence for cruelty cases.

Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier.

Citrus County Animal services has been awarded the Petco Love Lifesaving investment for our pet retention program.

https://lost.petcolove.org/

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

