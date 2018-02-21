Cirque du Soleil, "Volta"

VOLTA tells a spellbinding story about the freedom to choose and the thrill of blazing your own trail. Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of action sports, the show weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score.

VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and the power of the group to make that possible. It celebrates freedom as a movement.

WAZ, a popular gameshow host, has lost touch with his inner self in the pursuit of fame. But as doubt sets in, WAZ is enlightened by childhood memories as he encounters FREE SPIRITS who open doors to his inner soul he has long kept shut. On his high-voltage search for meaning, will WAZ find the courage to relinquish his fame, reconnect with his true self, and shine bright?

Through March 18th at the Big Top next to the Tampa Greyhound Track

For tickets go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta