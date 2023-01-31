Circus Ring of Fame Awards Ceremony Is This Weekend in Sarasota

The 2023 Circus Ring of Fame Awards Ceremony, which celebrates the highest achievements in circus arts & culture, is this Saturday, February 4 in Sarasota!

Annaliese Nock, the Dare Daughter, will receive the Generation NeXt Award this weekend. She joined us in studio to talk about what the Circus Ring of Fame Awards Ceremony means to her, plus her family history in the circus!

The Circus Ring of Fame is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and it's the only globally recognized lifetime achievement awards show for the Circus Arts.

The awards ceremony is at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota on Saturday, February 4 in Sarasota.

For more information, visit CircusRingOfFame.org.