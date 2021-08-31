Cindy's Secret Place Flowers on the farm offers a wide selection of plants and plant-related products. They have been in the business for over 15 years. Cindy's Secret Place offers classes in orchid care, air plants, plants for a healthy home, butterfly gardens and succulents, just to name a few!

Cindy's Secret Place devotes itself to providing the best service and promoting honest and courteous relationships with our customers.

They also offer custom arrangements, workshops, delivery, design help, special request, private parties, after-hours appointments, and plant rental.

Check them out on Facebook or visit them in person at 34953 Blanton Road Dade City Florida, 33523.