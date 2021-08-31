Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Cindy's Secret Place Flowers on the farm

items.[0].videoTitle
Cindy's Secret Place, Flowers on the Farm
Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 09:42:16-04

Cindy's Secret Place Flowers on the farm offers a wide selection of plants and plant-related products. They have been in the business for over 15 years. Cindy's Secret Place offers classes in orchid care, air plants, plants for a healthy home, butterfly gardens and succulents, just to name a few!

Cindy's Secret Place devotes itself to providing the best service and promoting honest and courteous relationships with our customers.

They also offer custom arrangements, workshops, delivery, design help, special request, private parties, after-hours appointments, and plant rental.

Check them out on Facebook or visit them in person at 34953 Blanton Road Dade City Florida, 33523.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com