Cindy Williams in Menopause the Musical!

Now celebrating 17 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find them¬selves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Cindy Williams, the iconic actor from "Laverne and Shirley" is host of this delightful show.

Through Sunday at The Straz Center's Ferguson Hall

For tickets call 813-229-STAR or go to strazcenter.org