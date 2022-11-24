'Cinderella Eats Beans & Rice: A Salsa Fairy Tale' Coming to American Stage

For the last month, American Stage Theatre Company has been touring Pinellas schools to bring the bilingual production, "Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairytale" to young students. Now, they're inviting you to come see it on stage!

It will be at the Mainstage in St. Pete from December 3-4. Tickets are just $12.

"Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairytale" is a bilingual modern take on fairytales and American Stage wants to make sure all kids feel represented.

For more information, visit AmericanStage.org.