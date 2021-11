This Christmas, The Chosen will be seen in theaters for the very first time via a Fathom Event on December 1 and 2 called CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: THE MESSENGERS.

Well-known Christian music artists have come together on the set of Season 2 of The Chosen to celebrate the birth of Christ, including Phil Wickham, Maverick City Music, Brandon Lake and many more through song.

