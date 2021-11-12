Christmas Town Village at Busch Gardens Opens Today

Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event opens earlier this year with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout the park’s 335 acres. Christmas Town returns Friday, November 12 at Busch Gardens! This award-winning holiday event runs daily through January 2nd.

The holiday event features all-new activities for the whole family, including: • New! Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show: Enjoy classic holiday tunes and watch festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling fireworks display. Holiday in the Sky is offered on the Festival Field every Saturday and select event nights, beginning November 13 • New! Storytime with Mrs. Claus: Located in the Coke Canopy near the Christmas Town Village, Mrs. Claus will share traditional holiday tales and a joyful song. • New! Santa’s North Pole Experience, presented by Coca-Cola: Jolly elves guide guests to see Santa in his workshop as he prepares for the holiday season.

Other fan-favorite holiday entertainment returning to this year’s Florida-style winter wonderland includes Christmas on Ice and Three Kings Journey. Park guests can explore the Christmas Town Village: a delicious destination filled with drinks and dishes from an indulgent holiday menu.

