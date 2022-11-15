Christmas in the Wild Returns to ZooTampa

ZooTampa is getting ready to transform into a holiday wonderland! Christmas in the Wild is back, running select nights from November 25 through December 30.

Christmas in the Wild features special animal encounters, expanded light displays, festive entertainment, and seasonal food and drinks.

On all event nights, guests can get up close to amazing animals with ZooTampa's African Penguin Encounter and Indian Rhino Encounter.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ZooTampa.org/Christmas-In-The-Wild.