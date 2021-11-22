Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa

A flurry of fun for everyone Select Nights Nov 26 - Dec 30 It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa with the return of Christmas in the Wild, featuring one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays, delectable holiday treats, amazing wildlife and new festive adventures. This year is BIGGER, better, and brighter than ever, with six new illuminated zones of lights, festive entertainment that the whole family will enjoy. Christmas in the Wild is a limited capacity event. Advanced purchase tickets and timed reservations are strongly encouraged and the only way to guarantee admission.

GENERAL ADMISSION: General admission tickets are $29.95 and can be purchased in advance online at zootampa.org. You must purchase an event ticket for every member in your party except for guests 2 years of age and under, who are admitted free. On your selected date of visit, you must present your CITW ticket(s), which will be emailed to you. Prices listed are per person and do not include service fees. Not valid with any other discount.