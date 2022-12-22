Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Choosing the Right Age-Appropriate Device for Your Kids

Style guru and mom shares tips on what to look for when shopping for kid-friendly tech, plus how to get the most value from your purchase and an easy way to keep them learning.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 10:54:55-05

Parents considering the gift of technology for their kids this season may be wondering: is there a guilt-free solution that kids will enjoy, that’s also safe and educational?

A vital lesson for parents - learning which devices come “kid-ready” with parental controls that address concerns like security, screen time monitoring, and content filtering. For example, a feature that allows parents to set educational goals for their child to meet like reading or watching educational videos BEFORE he or she unlocks entertainment like shows and games.

Bobbie Thomas, Style Editor for The Today Show and mom, joins us to share tips from her own experience with kid-friendly technology. She offers some advice to parents, grandparents, and caregivers of all kinds about how to select smart tech that is safe, fun, and educational for kids of any age.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com