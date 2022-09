We're on a mission to get books in the hands of all kids with our Give a Child a Book campaign. This year, we hit a big milestone as we gave our one-millionth book!

In order to help us make a difference in the educational foundation of kids, we partnered with another company that values education — Chick-Fil-A.

Dustin LaChance, the operator of Chick-Fil-A Gandy Blvd, joins us to make a big donation!