After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz!

CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony awards, a grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. The iconic production is now on stage at the Straz Center!

Katie Frieden, who plays Roxie Art, joins us with what you can expect.

CHICAGO is at the Straz Center now through Feb. 26. For tickets or more information, visit StrazCenter.org.