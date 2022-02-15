Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Chicago Auto Show

items.[0].videoTitle
Chicago Auto Show
Posted at 10:53 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 10:53:44-05

The nation’s largest and longest-running auto show kicks off in February, making it the FIRST in-person auto show of 2022, and Automotive Expert Mike Caudill co-founder of Our Auto Expert, debuts all-new, never-before-seen vehicles and concept cars LIVE from the showroom floor. With more than 1 million square-feet of exhibit space, this 114th edition of the Chicago Auto Show is sure to bring the hottest futuristic vehicles you won’t see anywhere else! With indoor test tracks, including for Electric Vehicles, and lots of other fun activities, the Chicago Auto Show is a great place to bring the entire family to check out the hottest new cars, including the Toyota Tundra Capstone, Ford Bronco Everglades, BMW iX M60 and many more.

Learn more about the Chicago Auto Show here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com