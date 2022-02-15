The nation’s largest and longest-running auto show kicks off in February, making it the FIRST in-person auto show of 2022, and Automotive Expert Mike Caudill co-founder of Our Auto Expert, debuts all-new, never-before-seen vehicles and concept cars LIVE from the showroom floor. With more than 1 million square-feet of exhibit space, this 114th edition of the Chicago Auto Show is sure to bring the hottest futuristic vehicles you won’t see anywhere else! With indoor test tracks, including for Electric Vehicles, and lots of other fun activities, the Chicago Auto Show is a great place to bring the entire family to check out the hottest new cars, including the Toyota Tundra Capstone, Ford Bronco Everglades, BMW iX M60 and many more.

Learn more about the Chicago Auto Show here.