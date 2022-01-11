Watch
Chef Darline Dorcely "A Taste of the Caribbean"

Taste of the Caribbean Cuisine
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 11, 2022
Darline Dorcely is Chef and general manager of Chef liline. She has a cookbook highlighting her very own Caribbean recipes perfect for entertaining friends and family. The cookbook is for all cooking levels.

In her cookbook, she points out that Caribbean food is so much diverse than many people realize. It is a fusion of African, Armenian, European, East Indian, Arab, Chinese and the Indigenous Caribbean population.

Check out the website: www.chefliline.com
Social Media: Facebook.com/chefliline
Instagram.com/lilinecatering

