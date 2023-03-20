Chef Ami is Tampa's Only Local Meal Kit Delivery Service

Chef Ami is your friend in the kitchen, taking the stress out of the question "what's for dinner?" They're Tampa's only local meal kit delivery service!

They provide you with easy-to-follow recipes with fresh seasonal ingredients from local farms. They offer more than 120 healthy and delicious recipes, so everyone, even picky eaters, can find something they like.

How it works is you'll choose your plan, customizing your box and delivery schedule to fit your lifestyle. Your box will then be hand-delivered to your home or office. When you're ready to eat, everything you need comes in a bag, and it only takes about 30 minutes to prepare on average.

Chef Ami is eco-friendly, too! Once you're finished, set your box, foil liner, egg boxes, and freezer packs out for pickup. When they bring your new delivery, they'll pick it up, clean it out, and can reuse it multiple times.

Every time you eat a Chef Ami meal, someone in the community is eating a meal as well. Every time you buy three meals, they donate three meals.

For more information, visit ChefAmi.com/Blend.