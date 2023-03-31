Check Out These Top-Selling Beauty Products

Do you have that specific beauty product that you can’t live without? Maybe that perfect shade of concealer or lipstick? Beauty Expert Mickey Williams shares some of the industry’s top-selling products that consumers and editors can’t get enough of. She explains how they work and why they are such staples in the beauty industry!

Anything that has 101 uses indeed should top the list. One of these Superbalms is sold every minute globally!



Lano 101 Ointment Multipurpose SuperBalm | $16.95 | Get it at Lanolips.com

Winner of over 50+ major awards and Voted The Worlds Best Lip Balm (as voted by Reddit & The Times UK). The original Lanolips 101 Ointment is a super-dense balm that penetrates and holds 200% of its weight in moisture. 100% Natural with 101 uses which include treating dry cuticles, cracked heels, dry nasal passages, keeping eyebrows in place, windburn, cold-chapped cheeks, dry brittle nails, papercuts, insect bites, supercharging moisturizer, and more.



Another Global favorite that paved the way for us to max out our lash potential is RapidLash. The brand just turned 15 years old and has become a nighttime ritual for the glam elite.



RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum | $49.99 | Available atCVS.com

RapidLash is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Their cult-favorite, innovative, high-performance serum boosts the appearance of lashes in 6-8 weeks following consistent use thanks to a unique blend of lash-enhancing, conditioning, and fortifying ingredients.



This eye creme covers the top three concerns with just one pump. It has been described as a miracle cream and is oil-free and firms up the area while treating puffiness, lines, and dark circles.



Theraderm Peptide Repair Eye Creme | $107.50 | Available atTheraderm.net

This potent, anti-aging eye crème is formulated to reduce the appearance of lines under eyes, dark circles, and puffiness. Our oil-free formula contains patented Soluble Keratin Peptides and helps skin appear firmer and younger without clogging pores.



Neutrogena has created many beauty staples, but this Face Liquid Sunscreen has become the next must-have. Flexible tones and no white cast make this mineral SPF 30 a hit and are flying off mass retailer shelves.



Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tint Face Liquid Sunscreen | $23.00 | Available at Target and mass retailers

Protect skin from sun-induced damage while complementing its natural tone with the lightweight and vegan-friendly Neutrogena Purescreen+ Mineral UV Tinted Face Liquid Sunscreen. This tinted mineral sunscreen for the face, with broad spectrum SPF 30, blends into the skin to help protect against UV damage and leaves skin glowing and radiant with no white cast. Formulated to layer under makeup easily, each shade has neutral undertones that blend smoothly to complement your natural skin tone while guarding against sun-induced signs of aging, including wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines, and discoloration. Available in four flexible shades that are uniquely designed with neutral undertones for ease of blending to complement your natural skin tone for flexible coverage. Free of parabens, oxybenzone, and fragrances



Vitamin C is a no-brainer in skin care, but the price can seem extreme when you start to shop. This serum is AMAZING, affordable, and also has an added boost of collagen to firm and plump skin. Hence what makes this serum a NEW editor and consumer favorite.



By Nature Skincare Vitamin C + Collagen Face Serum | $13.97 | Available atwalmart

This is a super concentrated and powerful blend of Vitamin C and Collagen that delivers a boost of hydration and energy to the skin. Vitamin C helps to brighten skin and lighten dark spots / helps to fade hyperpigmentation. Collagen helps to firm and plump skin while softening and moisturizing.



And last but not least, the wispy false lash has been a beauty staple for decades. However, Eylure introduced us to their lightweight wispy lash, and we never have ever looked back.

